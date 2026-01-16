Bhubaneswar: A six-year-old boy died after he accidentally swallowed a balloon found inside a packet of chips in Odisha’s Khurda district today.

The incident took place at Nidhipur village of Haja panchayat under Begunia block in Khurda. The deceased has been identified as Tapas Kupar Paikaray, son of Abhaya Paikaray of the village.

As per reports, the minor boy found a balloon inside the packet while eating chips today morning. Soon, he tried to inflate the balloon by blowing air into it from his mouth.

The boy accidentally swallowed the balloon after it burst in his mouth. The balloon got stuck in his throat, prompting his parents to rush him to a nearby hospital.

The doctors at the hospital tried their best to pull the balloon out but failed. The boy was then shifted to the Khurda District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in a critical condition. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors at the DHH.

Action sought against the manufacturers

It is worth mentioning here that a four-year-old boy had died after swallowing a miniature plastic toy from a packet of chips in Kandhamal district in November last year.

Similarly, an eight-year-old boy lost his eye after a toy found in a packet of chips exploded in Balangir district a few days ago.

As per reports, the boy threw the miniature toy into a clay stove. The toy exploded soon after it came into contact with the flames and the fragments pierced the boy’s eye.

Many people have raised concerns over these incidents and urged the authorities concerned to take the necessary steps to discourage the manufacturers to provide free miniature toys in packets of chips. They also sought action against the errant chips manufacturers.