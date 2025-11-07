Bhubaneswar: Vande Mataram is not merely a song but a symbol of patriotism, sacrifice, and valour that ignited the spirit of freedom among Indians during the Independence movement, said Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at 150-year celebrations of the national song.

Majhi on Friday inaugurated the state-level celebrations marking 150 years of India’s National Song Vande Mataram at Lok Seva Bhawan.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Minister said, "Vande Mataram is not just a song; it is a symbol of patriotism, sacrifice, and bravery. Born from Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel Anandamath, this song awakened a sense of nationalism, enthusiasm and revolutionary spirit among Indians during the freedom struggle.”

The event in Bhubaneswar was held in sync with the national launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. CM Majhi joined the mass recitation of Vande Mataram along with dignitaries present at Lok Seva Bhawan.

Also Read: During the era of slavery, Vande Mataram became voice of India’s awakening: PM Modi

British Ban showed the Power of the song

“Such was the song’s influence that the British government had banned Vande Mataram during their rule — a testament to its power. No matter what language we speak, what faith we follow, or which region we belong to — a nation cannot progress without patriotism. Vande Mataram rekindles that patriotic fire in our hearts. This year-long celebration is crucial to inspire patriotism among children, students, and the youth,” he further said.

CM Majhi stated that the collective singing of Vande Mataram across the country—from Kashmir to Kanyakumari—would have far-reaching impact, especially on young minds, strengthening the spirit of nationalism.

Also Read: Odisha CM attends Paradip Boita Bandana Utsav, announces ₹46,000 crore investment for maritime expansion

Statewide events, mass singing and cultural programmes planned

“In the coming year, all districts will witness mass recitation of the national song, cultural programmes, and awareness campaigns through schools, colleges, government and private institutions,” he added.

Urging public participation, the Chief Minister called upon people to join the year-long celebration with commitment and pride.

“Let us all take part in this year-long programme, beginning today. We must join every event and work towards spreading the glory of Bharat Mata across the world.”

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department Secretary Dr. Bijay Ketan Upadhyay, senior officials and staff of various departments attended the event. Students of Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya rendered the National Song Vande Mataram at the programme.