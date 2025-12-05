Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Friday announced that the date for Matric Examination 2026. As per the schedule, the exam will commence on February 19 and will continue till March 2.

The annual Class 10 examinations will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Also Read: Bhubaneswar Market Building struggles with neglected amenities, parking issues

Timetable of Odisha Matric Exam 2026

According to the timetable issued by the Board, the First Language (mother tongue) paper will be held on February 19. The Second Language (English/Hindi) examination is scheduled for February 21, followed by the Third Language (Sanskrit/Hindi/Odia/Persi) on February 23.

The Science paper will take place on February 25, while Social Science is slated for February 27. The Mathematics examination will be conducted on March 2, marking the final day of the Matric exams.

Also Read: Barabati T20 ticket sale at counters begins amid heavy rush of cricket fans

Extra time allotted for Mathematics

Students appearing for Mathematics will receive an additional 15 minutes to complete the paper, the Board informed.