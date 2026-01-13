Bhubaneswar: The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference emerged as a high-impact platform bringing together national leadership, global diplomats, and leading industry voices to reaffirm India’s commitment to sustainable and high-value economic growth.

National leadership, global dignitaries converge at Vibrant Gujarat

The conference was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Minister Nimuben Bambhaniya, and Gujarat Cabinet Minister Arjun Modhwadia.

PM Narendra Modi attends Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot

Industry titans and international presence add global weight

The event witnessed the participation of prominent industrial leaders, including Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, along with Members of Parliament, MLAs, senior bureaucrats, and international dignitaries such as Rwanda’s High Commissioner to India, Jacqueline Mukangira, and Ukraine’s Ambassador to India, Dr. Oleksandr Polishchuk, highlighting the conference’s global and cross-sectoral significance.

Focus on Blue Economy and Sustainable Growth

A key theme of the conference was the Blue Economy, with emphasis on sustainability, climate action, and science-led industrial development. India’s marine and seafood sectors were positioned as strategic drivers of future economic expansion and employment generation.

Odisha’s representation through seafood and Blue Economy leadership

Among the notable participants was Prem Sanker Satpathy, Group Managing Director of the Magnum Group of Companies, serial investor, and mentor to blue economy startups. Invited as a special participant, Satpathy represented Odisha and explored opportunities for inter-state collaboration with Gujarat in areas such as seafood processing, marine biotechnology, climate-resilient practices, and value-added exports.

Call for shift to high-value seafood exports

Addressing the gathering, Satpathy highlighted Odisha’s progress in fisheries development, environmental protection, climate initiatives, skill development, and employment generation. While noting India’s position as a global seafood powerhouse, he pointed out that a large share of exports continues to be raw or minimally processed, resulting in significant value loss.

He emphasised that converting just 30–40 per cent of seafood exports into super value-added formats—such as ready-to-cook, ready-to-serve, and ready-to-eat products—could increase export value by two to five times without adding pressure on fishing or aquaculture resources.

Zero-waste processing and marine biotechnology potential

Satpathy also underlined the untapped potential of seafood by-products, including shells, heads, and skins, which can be converted into omega-3 oils, collagen, chitin, bioplastics, enzymes, and nutraceuticals. Such 100 per cent utilisation and zero-waste processing models, he said, are aligned with global best practices followed by countries like Norway and Japan.

Policy push for innovation and public–private partnerships

On the policy front, he called for a mission-mode National Blue Biotechnology framework, streamlined regulatory systems including single-window clearances and regulatory sandboxes, and stronger public–private partnerships linking government, research institutions, industry, and coastal communities.

He also urged both the Government of Gujarat and the Government of India to consider targeted policy support and incentives to help existing seafood exporters modernise facilities for high-value consumer-ready products, enabling economic growth and job creation without ecological stress.

Positive response from policymakers and industry

Satpathy’s proposals on regulatory sandboxes and innovation-led public–private partnerships received positive appreciation from Director Generals and Advisors of the Union Ministry of Science and Technology, senior policymakers, and industry leaders present at the conference.

Odisha’s growing role in India’s Blue Economy narrative

Prem Sanker Satpathy’s participation and articulation of a clear, execution-focused blue economy roadmap positioned him as a strong national voice from Odisha on seafood, marine biotechnology, and sustainable coastal development. His presence at Vibrant Gujarat underscored Odisha’s expanding role in India’s blue economy journey and strengthened the case for deeper inter-state collaboration to transform India into a global leader in value-added seafood and marine bio-industries.