Cuttack: Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan arrived in Odisha on Friday on his first official visit to the state. He took part in the Parakram Diwas event held at the birthplace of Subhas Chandra Bose in Cuttack to mark the freedom fighter’s birth anniversary.

During the visit, the Vice President offered floral tributes at Netaji’s statue and toured the Netaji Museum. Due to the high-profile programme, the Netaji Memorial was kept closed to the public from 8 am to 2 pm.

Radhakrishnan also inaugurated the newly built District Culture Bhawan in Cuttack.

Authorities put in place tight security arrangements across the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in view of the Vice President’s visit.

According to the official itinerary, the Vice President is scheduled to leave for Kolkata at 2.15 pm from the Bhubaneswar airport.