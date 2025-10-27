Bhadrak: Weeks after allegedly hacking his wife to death, an additional block development officer (ABDO) was arrested from Odisha's Keonjhar district on Saturday night. The accused official, identified as Debi Prasad Jena, ABDO Bant block in Bhadrak district, had been on the run since the incident. He was nabbed while heading towards Nasirpur village.

Police track absconding accused, nab him after tip-off

Police informed that Jena, who was absconding after committing the crime, was tracked after getting a tip-off on his movement. He had travelled by trainf rom Puri until Jajpur Road and then taken a bicycle to head home. However, instead of going towards Akhuapada, he was heading towards Nasirpur when police intercepted him and took him into custody.

Wife hacked with axe following argument

As per reports, Jena's wife Sudeshna (42) had been living with her parents for last few years due to certain dispute with Jena. She had recently returned to her husband’s native place to take care of their school-going son.

On October 2, Jena got into a fight with his wife. The argument escalated and Jena, in a fit of rage, attacked Sudeshna with an axe. He then fled the scene. The incident took place at their home in Hatadihi block of Keonjhar district.

Villagers rescued a bleeding Sudeshna and rushed her to the nearest hospital. She was later referred to thedistrict headquarters hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. Jena's son had later alleged that he used totorture his mother and was involved in an extra-marital affair.

