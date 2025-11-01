Bhubaneswar: New beneficiaries enrolled under the Subhadra Yojana in Odisha will receive two installments at a time on March 8, 2026, informed Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Saturday.

Registration for the second phase of the scheme began today (November 1) and will remain open for one month. The application window may be extended if required, Parida said. Eligible beneficiaries registering in this phase will receive the third and fourth installment amounts together next year on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Parida, who is also the Women and Child Development Minister, clarified that applicants who were rejected during earlier verification are not eligible to reapply.

Fresh registrations begin for Subhadra Yojana; double payout in March 2026

The Odisha government opened fresh applications on November 1 for the inclusion of new beneficiaries under the Subhadra Yojana. As per the revised guidelines, women who have turned 21 years of age by March 31 this year can apply online through the dedicated Subhadra Yojana portal.

The Subhadra Yojana is one of the flagship schemes of the BJP-led government in Odisha. The initiative was a key election promise in the party’s manifesto ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections. The scheme was officially launched on September 17 last year.

Under the scheme, eligible women aged 21 to 60 years receive financial assistance of Rs 50,000 over five years, distributed in two annual installments of Rs 10,000 each. The amount is credited directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts on International Women’s Day (March 8) and Raksha Bandhan.

To date, over 1 crore women in Odisha have benefited from the scheme. However, women belonging to families with an annual income above Rs 2.5 lakh and households owning a four-wheeler or commercial vehicle remain excluded from eligibility.