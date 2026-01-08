Bhubaneswar: The city of Bhubaneswar experienced an intense cold wave on Thursday as the minimum temperature dropped to 9.4 degrees Celsius. This was the coldest night of the ongoing winter season and the fourth coldest January night recorded in the city since 1952.

According to weather records, the capital had earlier witnessed such January night temperatures only four times in over seven decades.

History of cold nights in January

The lowest January minimum temperature in Bhubaneswar was recorded on January 5, 1992, when the mercury dipped to 8.6 degrees Celsius. The second coldest January night was on January 17, 2003, with a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius. The third coldest January night was on January 15, 2012, with a minimum temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius.

The temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius was earlier recorded on January 3, 1952. With the same temperature logged again on January 8, 2026, the city has equalled its fourth coldest January night in history.

Steep fall in mercury over four days

The sharp dip follows a rapid decline in night temperatures over the past few days. On January 4, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius. It marginally dropped to 18 degrees on January 5, fell to 15.4 degrees on January 6, and then plunged to 10.2 degrees on January 7.

In just four days, the mercury dropped by over 9 degrees Celsius, bringing severe cold conditions across the city.

Cold wave affects daily life

The cold wave has disrupted normal life in Bhubaneswar. Chilly winds have added to the discomfort. Residents were seen stepping out in sweaters, shawls, and mufflers as the cold persisted through the morning hours.

Morning walkers delayed their routines, street vendors opened late, and two-wheeler riders struggled with the biting cold. Tea stalls across the city witnessed increased footfall as people stopped by to seek warmth.