Paradip: A woman reportedly died after falling from a four-storey building in the Tarinigada area of Paradip town on Monday morning. Police recovered the woman’s body in a naked condition, triggering suspicion of foul play.

Identity yet to be established

The deceased woman has not yet been identified. Police said efforts are underway to ascertain her identity and trace her movements prior to the incident.

Incident raises questions

According to reports, a sanitation worker cleaning the building around 5.30 am heard a scream and later noticed the woman lying unclothed on the ground. By the time others reached the spot, she was already dead.

A formal complaint has been lodged with the police by the building owner, who claimed he had no prior knowledge of the woman.

Police are yet to determine whether the woman died by suicide or was murdered. However, preliminary observations have raised doubts about suicide, as the woman’s clothes were reportedly found hanging from a pipe on the outer side of the building.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the woman’s death and are examining all possible angles in the case. The incident has caused shock in the area and renewed concerns over women’s safety in Odisha.