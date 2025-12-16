Balasore: A youth from Odisha working in Chennai died under mysterious circumstances, triggering allegations of murder by his family, who have sought the intervention of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to bring back the body.

Deceased identified as Karunakar Behera

The deceased has been identified as Karunakar Behera, a resident of Julungia village under Soro police limits in Odisha’s Balasore district. He was employed at SIPCOT (State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu) in Chennai.

Suicide claim questioned after audio message

According to initial reports, Behera allegedly died by suicide on Monday night. However, an audio message he reportedly sent to his daughter shortly before his death has raised serious doubts about the circumstances leading to the incident.

In the message, Behera is said to have pleaded for help, claiming he was being falsely implicated in a fire-related incident at his workplace.

Family alleges murder

Behera’s family has alleged that he was murdered and later hanged to make it appear as a case of suicide. They demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident.

Police action underway

Local police in Chennai have reportedly sent the body for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. Further investigation is underway.

Appeal to Odisha Government

The family has appealed to the Odisha government, urging Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to facilitate the repatriation of Behera’s body and ensure justice through a proper probe.