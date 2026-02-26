Cuttack: In a shocking incident, body of a young physiotherapist was recovered from behind his rented house in Olatpur area of Cuttack in Odisha today. He was identified as Ruhan Kakati from Assam. Local residents noticed the body early in the morning and immediately informed the police who reached the spot and began an investigation. The exact cause of death is yet to be determined.

Preliminary reports revealed that Ruhan had completed his physiotherapy studies at an educational institution in Assam and had come to Olatpur nearly four years ago for an internship at NIRTAR (National Institute for Rehabilitation Training and Research). After completing his internship, he continued to stay in Olatpur in a rented accommodation in a two-storey house while practicing physiotherapy. He would frequently travel to Assam whenever he had time.

Friend staying with deceased questioned by police

Sources said that Kakati had returned to Cuttack from Assam just a day before the incident. He was reportedly accompanied by a friend from Assam. Police said they are questioning the friend who was staying with him. All possible angles are being examined as part of the ongoing probe.

"We are investigating whether the death was accidental, a case of suicide, or the result of any foul play. Conclusions can only be drawn after a detailed investigation. We have not yet been able to establish contact with family members of the deceased," they informed.

