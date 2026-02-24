Puri: Tension gripped Nimapara Sub-Jail in Odisha's Puri district after a woman inmate was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside her ward. The deceased was identified as Madhusmita Baral, a resident of Delanga. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside the women’s ward of the jail. While it is suspected to be a case of suicide, her family has alleged murder.

According to preliminary information, Madhusmita had been lodged in the jail in connection with the alleged murder of her minor daughter and was awaiting further legal proceedings in the case. It is suspected that she used a piece of cloth to hang herself. Jail officials said Madhusmita, after having lunch, was sitting in the ward veranda along with other inmates before going back inside. A few minutes later, she was found hanging inside the ward. Staff members noticed her in a critical condition during routine checks and immediately intervened. She was brought down and efforts were made to revive her, but was declared dead on arrival at the hopsital.

Family cries foul, demands inquiry

Authorities have stated that a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death and to clarify whether it was a case of suicide or if any other factors were involved.

Following the incident, scenes of chaos erupted as family members alleged foul play, claiming that her death was not a suicide and demanding a thorough and impartial investigation. Their allegations have intensified tension in and around the jail premises. Police officials have initiated an inquiry into the incident, and further details are awaited.

