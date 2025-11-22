Malkangiri: In a shocking incident, a minor tribal girl studying at an SSD residential school in Khairaput block of Malkangiri district was found pregnant, prompting authorities to launch an investigation.

Medical test confirms student’s pregnancy

According to reports, the student, currently in Plus II first year, had gone home during the Dussehra holidays. After returning to the hostel, her health reportedly began to deteriorate. Concerned over her condition, the school matron took her to a nearby hospital for medical examination, where tests confirmed the pregnancy.

Following the confirmation, school authorities informed senior officials and lodged a formal complaint at Mathili Police Station.

District Welfare Officer orders probe

Taking serious note of the incident, the District Welfare Officer has ordered a detailed inquiry to identify the accused and verify circumstances leading to the crime.

Speaking to media, Malkangiri District Welfare Officer A Srinivas Achary said, “The matter is under investigation. The student returned to the hostel on October 22 and was detected pregnant a month later. The accused will be identified after a thorough probe.”

Reports said that the girl was enrolled into the residential school through SAMS (Student Academic Management System) this year. She was already in early stage of pregnancy when she joined the school.