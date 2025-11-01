Jharsuguda: In a tragic incident, a young man allegedly died by suicide after jumping in front of a train in Jharsuguda town on Friday night. The Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered the body on Saturday morning and sent it for post-mortem.

The deceased has been identified as Prem Kumar Hinduja, a resident of Gol Bazaar in Sambalpur.

Family dispute suspected behind youth’s suicide

According to sources, Prem, who had been married for four years, was reportedly undergoing family-related distress. On Friday evening, he visited the residence of his brother-in-law at Cox Colony in Jharsuguda around 7 pm. He left around 8:30 pm, leaving behind a note suspected to be of suicidal nature.

After failing to trace him, his family members filed a missing person complaint with Jharsuguda Sadar Police Station and the GRP, informed his brother-in-law, Dhananjay Pandey.

Police later located his body on the railway track and identified him. Preliminary investigation suggests that he died after coming under a moving train.

Further inquiry into the incident is underway.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited...