Bhubaneswar: A newly-wed couple from Odisha was found dead under mysterious circumstances in their flat in Bengaluru. The deceased were identified as Rakesh Patra (25) and his wife Seema (23) from Deuladiha in Telkoi block of Odisha's Keonjhar district.

Though the exact reason behind their death is not established yet, police suspect the duo died by suicide following a fight.

As per reports, Rakesh and Seemla were living in Jigani areaof Bengaluru in a rented accommodation. Rakesh was working with a security agency while Seema worked at a local departmental store.

Fight over 'drinking habits'; Suicide suspected

On Tuesday, neighbours suspected foul play after noticing foul smell coming from their home. As the door was locked from inside, they broke one of the windows and entered the house only to find the couple dead. They then informed the police who reached the spot and recovered the bodies. Sources said the couple used to get into fights over Rakesh's alcohol addiction. This had also led to a fallout with a friend.

Families appeal Odisha government to get backbodies

Police, meanwhile, registered a case and started investigation into the matter. They said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after postmortem.

On the other hand, families of the deceased, who come from a underprivileged background, have requested the Odisha government to help bring back the bodies to their village. They have also appealed for an inquiry into the deaths.

