Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej or Bhai Phonta in different parts of India, is a festival that celebrates the love, trust, and lifelong bond between brothers and sisters. It comes just two days after Diwali and marks the end of the five-day festival of lights.

Bhai Dooj 2025 Date

Bhai Dooj date for the year 2025 is October 23, Thursday.

Bhai Dooj 2025 Tithi Time

Bhai Dooj Tithi Begins on 08:16 PM on October 22.

Bhai Dooj Tithi Ends on 10:46 PM on October 23.

Bhai Dooj Rituals and Significance

The day holds deep emotional and cultural significance, reminding us of the warmth and care that define this sacred relationship. On Bhai Dooj, sisters pray for the long life, prosperity, and happiness of their brothers.

They perform a small ritual by applying a tilak or tika on their brother’s forehead and offer sweets, symbolizing their love and blessings. In return, brothers promise to protect their sisters in all walks of life and often give gifts as a token of affection.

While the rituals differ across regions, the sentiment remains the same: the celebration of togetherness and the deep emotional connection that siblings share. In Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, it’s called Bhai Dooj, while in Maharashtra and Goa, people know it as Bhau Beej. In Bengal, the festival is Bhai Phonta, celebrated with elaborate rituals and feasts.

Even when brothers and sisters live miles apart, a simple video call, a heartfelt message, or a couriered sweet box brings them closer on this special day.