Jammu: At least 10 Indian Army soldiers were killed, and 10 others were injured in a road accident in J&K’s Doda district on Thursday as they were on their way to a high-altitude post, officials said.

Army vehicle plunges into gorge on Bhaderwah-Chamba road

Officials said that the accident occurred when an army vehicle went out of the driver’s control and dropped into a deep gorge in Doda.

"The accident took place on the Bhaderwah-Chamba road at Khanni Top. The bulletproof army vehicle was carrying around 20 personnel when its driver lost control of the wheel, and it dropped nearly 200 ft deep into a gorge," an official said.

"The vehicle was carrying army personnel to a high-altitude post when it met with the accident."

"A joint rescue operation by the army and police was immediately launched, and four of the soldiers were found dead on the spot. The injured were airlifted to the army’s Northern Command Hospital in Udhampur for treatment," the official added.

Subsequently, some of the injured personnel succumbed to their injuries en route or in the hospital.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his grief at the incident.

"Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 10 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate road accident in Doda. We will always remember the outstanding service and supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers. My deepest condolences to the grieving families," the Office of the LG posted on X.

"In this moment of profound sorrow, the entire nation stands united with the bereaved families in solidarity and support. 10 Injured soldiers have been airlifted to the hospital. Directed the Senior officials to ensure best possible treatment. Praying for their speedy recovery," it said in another post.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed his deep grief.

"Chief Minister has expressed deep grief over the tragic accident involving an Army vehicle at Khannitop on the Bhaderwah–Chamba road. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, lauding the swift rescue and evacuation efforts", the Office of the Chief Minister posted on its X handle.

The Indian Army carries out duties in most inhospitable weather conditions and rough terrain as it protects the country’s borders.

In addition to the world’s highest battlefield at the Siachen Glacier in Ladakh, soldiers are deployed at the line of control (LoC) in J&K.

The LoC is a 740-km-long natural border situated in the Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora districts of the Kashmir Valley and Poonch, Rajouri and partly in the Jammu district.

The army is deployed on the LoC to check infiltration, trans border smuggling and drone activities initiated from across the LoC in Pakistan. Drones are used by the enemy to drop arms/ammunition, cash and drugs to sustain terrorism in the UT.

The drone payloads are collected by overground workers (OGWs) of the terror outfits and then used to sustain terrorist activities.

(IANS)