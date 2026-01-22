Kolkata: A Bangladeshi cargo vessel, identified as 'MV Tamjid and Nasir', sank in the Muriganga River in West Bengal's South 24 Paraganas district on the night of January 21. All 12 sailors on board were safely rescued, said officials on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday night in the middle of the Muriganga River near Kachuberia.

Mechanical failure suspected behind Muriganga River incident

According to administrative sources, the Bangladeshi cargo vessel was carrying goods from Kolkata port to Bangladesh. It is believed that the incident occurred due to a mechanical malfunction in the middle of the river.

Regarding this incident, the Superintendent of Police of Sundarbans Police District, Koteswara Rao, said, "On Wednesday, a cargo ship travelling from Kolkata port to Bangladesh suddenly sank due to a mechanical malfunction between Ghoramara Island and Kachuberia. The Sagar police quickly reached the spot and safely rescued all 12 people who were on board the cargo ship. Everyone is safe and sound."

A preliminary investigation revealed that the ship's engine suddenly malfunctioned. As a result, it lost control and was caught in the strong currents of the river. Shortly afterwards, a crack appeared in the lower part of the ship, and water began to leak in. Realising the gravity of the situation, the sailors on board quickly appealed for help. Upon receiving the news, the Sagar police station immediately reached the scene. Twelve Bangladeshi nationals on board were rescued.

According to administrative sources, all the Bangladeshi sailors and crew members on the ship have been safely rescued, and there are no reports of any casualties.

Rescued sailors shifted to shelter, repatriation efforts underway

The rescued sailors were provided with first aid. They are currently staying at a multi-purpose shelter under Gangasagar Police Station.

Arrangements have been made for their food and drinking water. At the same time, attempts are being made to contact the Bangladeshi authorities. Sources said that they will be sent back to their country very soon. An investigation has been launched into the type of cargo the sunken ship was carrying. The administration is also monitoring whether any oil or harmful chemicals might have spilled into the river.

