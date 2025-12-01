Chennai: Cyclone Ditwah, which developed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, has significantly weakened into a deep depression, bringing relief to the northern districts of Tamil Nadu that were earlier warned of very heavy rainfall.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said the system lost its strength while travelling parallel to the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast. According to the latest 24-hour rainfall data recorded as of Sunday morning, Karaikal received the highest rainfall at 19 cm, followed by Sembanarkovil in the Mayiladuthurai district with 17 cm.

Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai towns recorded 15 cm each, while Sirkazhi and Tiruvarur areas received 14 cm. In Ramanathapuram district, Thangachimadam and Thondi also reported heavy showers. In other parts of the delta region, Tirupoondi in Nagapattinam and Kurungulam in Thanjavur recorded 13 cm of rainfall.

Kodiyakarai and Vedaranyam (Nagapattinam district), Nannilam (Tiruvarur district), and Sethiyathoppu (Cuddalore district) registered 12 cm each, indicating steady rain across coastal belts.

Status of the weather system

The weakened system, which spanned nearly 180 km while moving northward over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, was positioned this morning about 110 km southeast of Puducherry, 140 km northeast of Vedaranyam, and 180 km south-southeast of Chennai.

The cyclone, now a deep depression, continued to move parallel to the Tamil Nadu coast without making landfall. Meteorologists said that as the system weakens further, the minimum distance between the weather system and the Tamil Nadu coastline may reduce to around 30 km, and its reduced intensity means the threat of widespread heavy rainfall has largely diminished.

Weather Forecast

The deep depression is expected to further weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area in the coming hours.

For Monday, the weather office has forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Isolated pockets of the Tiruvallur district may still receive heavy showers.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to persist over several regions until December 6. In Chennai and the surrounding areas, the sky is expected to remain generally cloudy, with the possibility of moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning at a few locations.

Meanwhile, strong winds are expected over the Gulf of Mannar, Kumari Sea, and parts of the Southwest Bay of Bengal. Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into these waters due to rough sea conditions and gusty winds linked to the weakening system.

