Bhubaneswar: The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its morning bulletin today. Once it strengthens into a cyclonic storm, it will be named Cyclone 'Ditwah'.

According to the bulletin, the weather system originated as a well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and nearby regions of southeast Sri Lanka and the equatorial Indian Ocean. It intensified into a depression late on Wednesday at 11.30 pm. Moving north-northwest at around 8 kmph, it strengthened further into a deep depression by 5.30 am today.

The system was located near latitude 6.3°N and longitude 82.4°E, about 150 km east-northeast of Hambantota and 190 km east-southeast of Batticaloa in Sri Lanka. The IMD said it is likely to continue tracking north-northwest across the Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka while gaining strength.

Movement after cyclone formation

After turning into a cyclonic storm, it is expected to move towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts over the subsequent 48 hours.

Impact of Cyclone 'Ditwah'

Under its influence, Tamil Nadu is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain from November 27 to December 1. Extremely heavy rain is likely in isolated areas on November 29 and 30.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema may also witness heavy to very heavy showers on November 29 and 30.

Thunderstorms with lightning are expected in Tamil Nadu from November 27 to 30. Kerala and Mahe are likely to see similar conditions on November 27. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema may experience thunderstorms on November 29 and 30.