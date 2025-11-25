Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area that developed early Tuesday over the Comorin region and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a depression in the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The system formed at 5.30 am on Tuesday over the Comorin and nearby areas of the southwest Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka. By 8.30 am, it had moved to the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Sri Lanka and the Equatorial Indian Ocean. The IMD said the system will move north-northwest and first strengthen into a well-marked low-pressure area within 24 hours, then intensify further into a depression over the following 24 hours.

The IMD has issued widespread rainfall alerts for several regions.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Nicobar Islands are likely to receive light to moderate rain at many places with isolated heavy showers on November 25. Rainfall intensity is expected to increase between November 26 and 27 with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated locations. A gradual decrease is likely on November 28 and 29, though heavy showers may continue at a few places.

The Andaman Islands are also set to receive light to moderate rain with isolated heavy rainfall from November 26 to 28 before conditions begin to ease.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Light to moderate rain is likely at many places with isolated heavy showers from November 25 to 27. Rain activity is expected to increase from November 28 to 30, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few locations. A gradual reduction in rainfall is expected thereafter.

Kerala

Light to moderate rain with isolated heavy showers is likely from November 25 to 26. Rainfall will gradually decrease after this period.

Andhra Pradesh

The state is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers on November 29. Rainfall may intensify further on November 30 with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places. A gradual decrease is likely from December 1, although some areas may still see light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers.