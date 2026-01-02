Bhubaneswar: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (Deemed to be University) formally launched its Ph.D. programme on January 1, marking a historic milestone in the institution’s academic journey of 60 years.

Eligible candidates will be selected for admission to the Ph.D. programme for the academic year 2025-26.

The online submission of applications for both Full-Time and Part-Time candidates, which began on January 1, will remain open till January 30. Candidates applying with UGC-NET eligibility will be directly called for a personal interaction, while the Part-time candidates without UGC-NET qualification will have to take an entrance examination to be held on February 15.

The list of selected candidates will be out on February 23 and interviews will begin from March 9. The admission process will be completed by March 27 and the coursework will commence from April 1.

The candidates can collect details about eligibility and other information from the Ph.D programme prospectus available at IIMC website https://iimc.gov.in/.

IIMC has a regional campus at Dhenkanal

Speaking at the launch of the Ph.D. admission portal, IIMC Vice Chancellor Dr Pragya Paliwal Gaur said that the objective of the Ph.D. programme is to genuinely contribute towards the research for resurgent India. Dr Paliwal Gaur emphasized the need for aiming at research projects, which are out-of-the-box and help the society and nation at large.

The Ph.D. programme at IIMC is envisaged to provide a rigorous academic environment, encourage interdisciplinary scholarship, and contribute to the evolving body of knowledge in journalism, communication, and allied areas.

The programme is designed for scholars who wish to explore and contribute to the evolving field of media and communication studies. It offers research scholars the opportunity to conduct in-depth studies in journalism, mass communication, digital media, strategic communication, media industry management, film studies, political communication, development communication, advertising and public relations. The Programme encourages interdisciplinary research and aims to foster innovation, and scholarly excellence in media research.

It is worth mentioning here that the IIMC has its main campus in New Delhi and five regional campuses at Aizawl, Amravati, Dhenkanal in Odisha, Jammu and Kottayam.