New Delhi: Discussions to fortify the collaborative framework essential for safeguarding the Indian Ocean's vital sea lanes will dominate the third edition of the Maritime Information Sharing Workshop (MISW 2025) to be held November 3 to 5, an official said on Saturday.

Hosted by the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR, the event promises to bring together the global maritime security community from 30 nations in Gurugram.

By bridging operational expertise with strategic foresight, MISW reinforces the Indian Ocean Region’s collective resilience and advances a future of secure, stable, and sustainable seas, said a statement of the Ministry of Defence.

The workshop's theme, "Enhancing Real-Time Coordination and Information Sharing Across the Indian Ocean Region,” encapsulates the shared vision of participating nations.

MISW 25 moves beyond foundational dialogue to focus on the operational application of maritime security information and technology in countering evolving non-traditional threats, said the statement.

With tailored sessions for regional constructs and a culminating tabletop exercise at IFC-IOR, the workshop reinforces India’s commitment to MAHASAGAR - Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions - and commitment towards shaping a secure, resilient, and cooperative maritime future.

The workshop will be inaugurated by Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (DCNS), and will feature a keynote address by Sushil Mansing Khopde, IPS, Additional Director General of DG Shipping.

This workshop will bring together maritime security practitioners from 30 countries of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), the Djibouti Code of Conduct/ Jeddah Amendment (DCoC/JA) and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), said the statement.

The Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is the bedrock of global commerce, through which a majority of the world's oil and container traffic flows. Its significance extends far beyond geographical boundaries, serving as a hub of economic activities, a bridge between continents and a stage for geopolitical dynamics.

Maritime security is not merely crucial for economic stability but is vital for geopolitical equilibrium. Recognising this critical need, the IFC-IOR was inaugurated on Dec 22, 2018, with a mission to enhance maritime safety and security in the region.

IFC-IOR, presently headed by Captain Sachin Kumar Singh, is a unique Centre which hosts ILOs from 15 countries and actively collaborates with 57 other maritime security constructs and 25 partner countries towards ensuring a peaceful, stable, and prosperous IOR.

MISW 2025 is a testament to the IFC-IOR’s commitment to building a cohesive, transparent, and resilient maritime information ecosystem, said the statement.

The outcomes of this workshop will play a significant role in charting the future roadmap for strengthening the IOR Maritime Information Ecosystem for a safer, peaceful, and more prosperous global ocean, said the statement.

