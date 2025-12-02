New Delhi: In a major step toward enhancing road safety and improving travel experience on National Highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Reliance Jio to roll out a telecom-based safety alert system across the national highway network.

Using Jio’s existing 4G and 5G infrastructure, commuters will receive advance warnings on their mobile phones as they approach identified risk zones such as accident-prone stretches, stray-cattle areas, fog-affected corridors, and emergency diversions.

The initiative is designed to strengthen road safety by providing real-time, actionable information to highway users, enabling them to adjust their speed and driving behaviour well in advance. Alerts will be delivered through SMS, WhatsApp, and high-priority calls. The system will also be integrated in phases with NHAI’s digital platforms, including the Rajmargyatra mobile app and the emergency helpline number 1033.

The automated system will function for all Jio users travelling on or near the National Highways, offering early warnings before they enter hazardous zones. Since the solution relies on existing telecom towers, it can be deployed swiftly without additional roadside hardware. The partnership leverages Jio’s vast digital infrastructure, which currently serves over 500 million subscribers across the country.

Timely inforamtion to commuters

NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav said, “This initiative marks an important step forward in providing timely and reliable information to commuters, enabling them to make informed decisions and adopt safer driving practices well in advance. I am sure it will set a new benchmark in technology-enabled road safety management on National Highways.”

Jyotindra Thacker, President at Reliance Jio, said the system will use the extensive reach of Jio’s network to deliver safety alerts at scale, supporting safer and more informed highway journeys.

The initial pilot rollout will focus on risk-zone identification and alert thresholds under select NHAI regional offices. The initiative will comply with all regulatory requirements and data-protection norms.

NHAI said it plans to undertake similar collaborations with other telecom service providers. By combining strong digital infrastructure with real-time communication tools, this initiative is expected to significantly enhance commuter awareness and reduce preventable road incidents. The authority reiterated its commitment to adopting innovative, scalable solutions that promote safer, smarter and more efficient highway travel across India.