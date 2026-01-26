New Delhi: India witnessed a rare spectacle on its 77th Republic Day when a specially curated animal contingent of the Indian Army's Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) marched down Kartavya Path, underscoring the indispensable role animals play in defending the country's most demanding frontiers.

It marked the first time such a diverse animal formation was presented during the national parade, drawing attention to a lesser-seen but vital dimension of military preparedness.

The contingent comprised two Bactrian camels, four Zanskar ponies, four trained raptors, ten Indian-breed Army dogs and six conventional military dogs currently in service.

Together, the formation symbolised a unique blend of legacy, operational innovation and growing self-reliance within the Army's ecosystem.

At the forefront were the robust Bactrian camels, recently inducted to support operations in the cold deserts of Ladakh.

Naturally suited to extreme cold, low oxygen levels and altitudes beyond 15,000 feet, these camels can carry loads of up to 250 kilograms while covering long distances with minimal water and feed.

Their induction has significantly strengthened logistical support and mounted patrolling capabilities along the Line of Actual Control, particularly in sandy terrain and steep gradients.

Marching alongside them were the Zanskar ponies, a rare indigenous mountain breed native to Ladakh.

Despite their relatively small size, these ponies are known for remarkable endurance, carrying loads between 40 and 60 kilograms over extended distances at altitudes exceeding 15,000 feet and in temperatures that can plunge to minus 40 degrees Celsius.

Inducted in 2020, they have since been deployed in some of the harshest operational zones, including the Siachen Glacier.

Beyond logistics, Zanskar ponies play a crucial role in mounted patrols, at times covering distances of up to 70 kilometres in a single day, standing alongside soldiers in high-risk areas.

Enhancing the formation's operational edge were four raptors, deployed by the Army for bird-strike prevention and surveillance.

Their inclusion reflected the innovative use of natural abilities to enhance safety and situational awareness in sensitive operational environments.

A key highlight of the parade was the presence of Army dogs, often referred to as the 'Silent Warriors' of the Indian Army.

Bred, trained and cared for by the Remount and Veterinary Corps at the RVC Centre and College in Meerut, these dogs assist troops in counter-terrorism operations, explosive and mine detection, tracking, guarding, disaster response and search-and-rescue missions.

Over the years, Army dogs and their handlers have displayed extraordinary courage, earning gallantry awards and commendations for their combat roles as well as humanitarian operations.

Aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and the Make in India initiative, the Army has increasingly inducted indigenous dog breeds such as Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai and Rajapalayam.

Their participation in the Republic Day parade highlighted India's push towards self-reliance in defence and the successful integration of native breeds into specialised military roles.

As the animal contingent marched past the saluting dais on Republic Day 2026, it offered a powerful reminder that India's defence strength is built not only on machines and soldiers, but also on the quiet service of animals.

From the icy heights of Siachen and the cold deserts of Ladakh to disaster-hit civilian areas, these animals have shared the burden of duty, courage and sacrifice.

They marched as warriors on four legs, embodying resilience, loyalty and the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to protect the nation under all conditions.