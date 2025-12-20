New Delhi: At least seven elephants were killed and one calf injured after a herd collided with the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Assam's Hojai on Saturday morning, leading to the disruption of rail services.

Seven Elephants Killed, One Calf Injured in Early Morning Accident

According to officials, the accident took place around 2:17 a.m. when the New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express struck a herd of elephants that was crossing the railway tracks. Forest department authorities later confirmed that seven elephants were killed in the collision, while one calf was rescued in an injured condition and provided medical attention.

Coaches Derailed, Rail Services to Northeast Disrupted

Additionally, a few coaches of the train were derailed. No passengers or railway staff sustained injuries in the incident.

The Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express connects Sairang, near Aizawl in Mizoram, with Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi. The accident site is located approximately 126 kilometres from Guwahati. Following the collision, railway officials and accident relief teams were immediately dispatched to the spot to manage rescue operations and assess the damage.

Sources stated that rail services to Upper Assam and other parts of the Northeast were significantly disrupted due to the derailment and the presence of elephant carcasses on the tracks. As a precautionary measure, several trains passing through the affected section were diverted via alternative routes to minimise inconvenience to passengers.

Passengers Shifted to Other Coaches, No Injuries Reported

Passengers travelling in the derailed coaches were temporarily shifted to vacant berths available in other coaches of the same train. Railway authorities informed that once the train reaches Guwahati, additional coaches will be attached to accommodate all affected passengers, after which the train will resume its onward journey.

Accident Did Not Occur in Designated Elephant Corridor

Officials clarified that the accident did not occur in a designated elephant corridor. The loco pilot reportedly noticed the herd on the tracks and immediately applied emergency brakes. However, despite these efforts, the elephants ran into the train, resulting in the collision and subsequent derailment.

Restoration work is currently underway to clear the tracks and normalise train operations at the earliest. Forest and railway authorities are working closely at the site to manage the situation and ensure safety. Senior railway officials, including the General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway and the Divisional Railway Manager of Lumding, have also reached the accident location to oversee the restoration process.

Helpline numbers have already been activated at Guwahati railway station, which are 0361-2731621/2731622/2731623. The incident has once again highlighted the growing concern over human-wildlife conflict in the Northeast, particularly the risks posed by railway lines passing through forested and fringe areas. Authorities emphasised the need for strengthened preventive measures to avoid such tragic incidents in the future.

(IANS)