Balasore: Panic gripped parts of Odisha's Balasore district after a wild elephant strayed into villages, forcing officials to declare school holidays and step up rescue efforts today. The pachyderm was spotted wandering in Natapada and Bateswar villages under Khaira block, damaging trees and chasing local residents. Locals raised an alarm and immediately informed the Kupari Forest Section Office.

On getting information, personnel from the Kupari and Oupada forest ranges rushed to the spot and made sustained efforts to herd the elephant away. However, residents of the affected areas continue to remain fearful as the animal is still reported to be in the vicinity. Eyewitnesses said the animal, in search of food, had caused widespread damage and spread fear among local residents.

Villagers on alert as elephant roams settlements

Meanwhile, forest officials informed that two elephants had reportedly entered the area from the Keonjhar region in search of food. One of them returned to the forest on Tuesday, while the other is still present in the area, confirmed Oupada Ranger Harihar Majhi.

As a precaution in view of wild elephant movement in the Soro–Hati region, the Block Education Officer Narayan Das, under directions of the District Education Officer, ordered the closure of 10 schools in Mahatipur, Nuasahi, Shundira Gandibeda and Anderei.

The Forest Department has launched intensified efforts to drive the animal back into the forest.

