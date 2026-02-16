New Delhi: A nine-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court will commence hearing the issues referred in the Sabarimala review matter from April 7.

CJI Surya Kant-Led Constitution Bench Fixes Schedule Till April 22

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, while dealing with a batch of review petitions against its September 2018 judgment permitting entry of women of all ages into the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala, fixed a detailed schedule for the conclusion of arguments by April 22.

It directed all parties to file their written submissions on or before March 14.

“Objections were earlier raised regarding maintainability of the reference, which was conclusively determined by this court in February 2020, whereby the 9-judge Bench opined that this Court can refer questions to a larger Bench even in review.

Accordingly, the issue of the maintainability of reference has attained finality and need not detain us at this stage,” said the Bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi.

Referring to the order dated February 10, 2020, the apex court added that seven questions of law had already been framed for consideration by a nine-judge Bench.

“In this light, and with a view to finally laying to rest the questions of law that remain pending in these matters, we direct the parties to file their written submissions on or before 14.03.2026,” the order stated.

As per the schedule fixed by the Supreme Court, parties supporting the review petitions will be heard from April 7 to April 9. Those opposing the review will advance arguments from April 14 to April 16.

Rejoinder submissions, if any, will be heard on April 21, followed by final submissions by the amicus curiae, which are expected to conclude on April 22.

“The parties shall adhere to the above schedule. The nodal counsels in consultation with arguing counsel of the parties shall prepare the internal arrangement so that oral submissions from both sides can be heard within the stipulated timeline,” the CJI Kant-led Bench directed.

During the hearing, the top court remarked that the Constitution Bench proceedings were “more important than anything else” and asked both sides to keep their calendars clear for the scheduled dates.

Centre Backs Review Petitions, SG Tushar Mehta Tells Court

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the Centre’s second-highest law officer, informed the apex court that the Union government was supporting the review petitions.

“We are supporting the review,” SG Mehta submitted.

The top court appointed advocate-on-Record Shivam Singh to assist amicus curiae K. Parmeswar and to prepare the written submissions reflecting the stand taken by all parties.

The composition of the nine-judge Constitution Bench will be notified separately by the Chief Justice of India, who is the master of the roster, through an administrative order.

Apart from the Sabarimala issue, the matters tagged with the reference include questions relating to the entry of Muslim women into mosques and dargahs, rights of Parsi women to enter Fire Temples after marrying outside the community, the validity of the practice of excommunication, and the legality of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community.

