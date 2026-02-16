New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Monday pleaded innocence in the alleged Railways land-for-jobs corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and expressed their willingness to face trial.

RJD Chief, Former Bihar CM Opt to Face Trial on Merits

Appearing before the Special CBI Court at Rouse Avenue, the couple pleaded not guilty to charges of corruption, cheating and criminal conspiracy and opted to contest the case on merits.

Earlier, on January 29, the trial court had granted permission to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav to appear before it between February 1 and February 25 for the purpose of the formal framing of charges in the land-for-jobs case.

Special CBI Court Frames Charges, Sets March 9 for Trial

The court had directed the accused to remain present with prior intimation of at least one day and fixed March 9 as the date for the commencement of the trial.

Earlier in January, Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court formally framed charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members, noting that they were “operating as a criminal enterprise” and were part of a broader conspiracy in which public employment in the Indian Railways was allegedly exploited as a bargaining chip to secure immovable properties.

The court held that the central agency’s charge sheet prima facie showed that close associates of Lalu Prasad Yadav facilitated the acquisition of land in lieu of jobs in the Railways across different parts of the country.

Rejecting the plea seeking discharge, the court said that “the plea of Mr Lalu Yadav and his family members to be discharged is completely unwarranted”.

According to the court order, of the 98 surviving accused named in the case, charges have been framed against 46, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members, while 52 accused have been discharged.

It may be recalled that proceedings against five accused have abated following their deaths. The case pertains to allegations of “large-scale corruption” between 2004 and 2009, when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Union Railway Minister.

According to the CBI, parcels of land were acquired in the names of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family members and a company linked to them, often at rates below market value and largely through cash transactions. In return, railway jobs were allegedly provided across various zones.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the alleged money laundering trail linked to land transfers in Patna.

(IANS)