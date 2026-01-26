Kolkata: The Police on Monday confirmed the death of three people in a massive fire at a warehouse in Anandapur area on the southern outskirts of Kolkata, while several others are still missing.

According to the police, about 15 fire engines are working on a war footing to douse the fire which broke out at the dry food warehouse at around 3 am in the morning. The search for others is still underway. With the fire partially under control, firefighters have entered the building with gas cutters.

The warehouse in Nazirabad in Anandapur, primarily stored dry, packaged food items and bottles of soft drinks.

According to the fire department, the blaze spread to two adjacent warehouses and almost everything has been destroyed.

The fire department received reports of the fire in the wee hours of Monday, however, due to the warehouse being located inside a narrow alley, firefighters faced difficulties in extinguishing the flames as water could not be supplied without long pipes, which delayed bringing the situation under control.

However, with the efforts of 12 fire engines, the fire was brought partially under control after 11 am. Some areas are still burning, and efforts to extinguish the remaining flames are ongoing. Three more fire engines went to the area later in the day.

State Power Minister Aroop Biswas visited the scene and consoled the families of the deceased. He inspected the rescue operation and also spoke with the families of the missing individuals.

The minister said, "The police and fire service officials are working jointly to douse the flames. I am told that the fire is largely under control and firefighters have entered the building. Whether anyone is still trapped inside will be known later. This is not the time to do politics but to let police and fire service officials do their work."

However, it is unclear how the fire started in the warehouse. The employees on night duty were trapped inside and it was learnt that six people working as security guards at the warehouse were also trapped. Locals alleged that the warehouse was locked from outside which is why the people inside could not come out.

On Monday afternoon, Baruipur Police District Superintendent Shubhendra Kumar said, "So far, the deaths of three people have been confirmed. The search for the others is ongoing." There are fears that the death toll may rise further. Meanwhile, relatives have gathered outside the warehouse.

Family members of the trapped workers said that the warehouse had been burning since 3 am. The workers had called from inside and even tried to break down a wall to escape. After that, contact was lost.

A relative of one of the victims said, "My son-in-law was in the warehouse. He works the night shift here. He called at 3 am and said 'save me'. We came immediately, but couldn't find anyone. We still haven't found him. The fire is still burning. The firemen are saying that nothing can be said until the fire is extinguished."

A warehouse worker said, "The last time we spoke to them, they said they were trying to break down a wall to get out. After that, we lost contact."

A fire brigade official said, "There is a residential building behind this factory. Approximately 100 residents were there. Everyone has been rescued. But those who were inside the warehouse could not be rescued. Their phones are switched off."

The state's Fire Minister, Sujit Bose said, "I received the news at 3 am. There are two warehouses in that area. One belongs to a well-known momo company. The other belongs to a catering company. The fire department is working. Everything is being monitored. Efforts are underway to bring the fire under control."