Bhubaneswar: To promote heart health and create awareness about fitness, Sambad Group today organised a walkathon in Bhubaneswar to mark World Heart Day. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from many people.

The walkathon began at Kendriya Vidyalaya and concluded at Rupali Square, with participants walking to spread the message of maintaining a healthy heart through regular physical activity.

“The walkathon received good participation. Awareness was spread regarding the benefits of walking and running. This is encouraging,” said Dr. Monica Nayyar Patnaik, Managing Director of Sambad Group.

The event aimed to highlight the importance of staying active and adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle in today’s fast-paced world. Through this initiative, Sambad Group encouraged citizens to prioritise physical health and stay conscious about their heart health.

Watch Video: