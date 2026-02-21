Class XI student from OAV Shirsa donates hair to support cancer patients, earns praise from teachers and community

Shirsa: In a moving act of compassion and courage, Mahima Majhi, a Class XI student of OAV Shirsa, donated her hair to help prepare wigs for cancer patients, inspiring many on the occasion of World Cancer Day.

Mahima’s gesture aims to support patients who lose their hair during cancer treatment, helping them regain confidence and dignity during an emotionally and physically challenging phase of life. Her selfless decision struck a deep chord with the school community, which proudly hailed her as one of its “tiny legends.”

School community salutes noble initiative

The entire Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) Shirsa family came together to acknowledge and celebrate Mahima’s contribution. Vice Principal Suman Jana, along with other teachers, praised her act, stating that such gestures reflect strong values of kindness, gratitude, and humanity among students.

Teachers noted that Mahima’s decision went beyond charity, serving as a powerful lesson in empathy and social responsibility for her peers.

A certificate presented to Mahima Majhi for donating hair to support cancer patients

Recognition and Gratitude

Mahima was certified and awarded by Madat Trust, which facilitated the donation process and ensured the hair reached patients in need. Expressing gratitude, she acknowledged the encouragement of her Biology teacher, Tapas Kumar Das, who motivated her to take this step.

“I will be grateful to God for giving me a chance to make someone happy by donating my hair,” Mahima said.

A reminder that age is no barrier

Mahima Majhi’s act stands as a powerful reminder that meaningful change can begin at any age. OAV Shirsa has proudly celebrated her as a source of inspiration and expressed hope that her kindness will motivate many others to step forward for social causes, particularly in the fight against cancer.