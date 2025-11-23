Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said a weather system developing over the Strait of Malacca is expected to intensify into a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal in the coming days.

In its morning bulletin on Sunday, the IMD reported that a low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca and the adjoining South Andaman Sea strengthened into a well-marked low-pressure area by 5.30 am on November 23. The system is supported by a cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level.

Depression formation on Nov 24

According to the IMD, the system is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea on November 24.

Cyclone Senyar formation

It is expected to continue its movement in the same direction and strengthen into a cyclonic storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours.

Once it becomes a cyclonic storm, the system will be named "Cyclone Senyar".

The IMD is closely monitoring the development, and further updates are expected as the system progresses.