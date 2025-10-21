Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the low-pressure system over the southwest Bay of Bengal has strengthened into a well-marked low-pressure area and is likely to intensify into a depression by Wednesday afternoon.

The system, which formed early this morning, is expected to move west-northwestwards towards the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh, potentially intensifying further over the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, the weather system could bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next few days. The department has also issued warnings for strong winds and rough sea conditions, advising fishermen to stay away from the sea.

Rainfall likely to lash southern states



Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rain in isolated areas between October 21 and 24. The IMD has also warned of isolated extremely heavy rainfall on October 21 and 22.

Andhra Pradesh may see heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places from October 21 to 23, while Telangana is expected to receive heavy rain between October 23 and 25.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands will continue to get moderate rain with isolated heavy falls till October 27.

Strong winds and rough sea conditions



Squally winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph are currently blowing over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining regions. The wind speed is expected to increase to 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay between October 22 and 24.

Along the Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts, wind speeds may rise to 50-60 kmph gusting up to 70 kmph during October 23 and 24. The IMD has also cautioned of rough to very rough sea conditions in these areas till October 24.

Fishermen advised to avoid sea

Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal till October 24. Those already at sea have been urged to return to the coast immediately due to the worsening sea conditions.