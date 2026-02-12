Mumbai:Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Thursday said that Maharashtra remains gripped by suspicion regarding the nature of the plane crash that claimed the life of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar adding that this was despite the conclusion of a 13-day mourning period with traditional rites followed by his wife, Sunetra Pawar, officially assuming the Deputy Chief Ministerial post.

Saamana Editorial Questions ‘Flying Coffin’, Cites Sabotage Claims by Rohit Pawar

The political atmosphere intensified on Wednesday when the legislator Rohit Pawar, the nephew of the late Ajit Pawar, presented a detailed case suggesting that the crash near Baramati Airport was not a mere accident but a "well-planned conspiracy". Rohit Pawar caused a stir by presenting what he claims is evidence of a" mystery behind the crash".

The Thackeray camp in the party's mouthpiece 'Saamana' editorial stated that since the public remains sceptical -- drawing parallels to the suspicious death of Gopinath Munde -- there is a demand for a thorough investigation by an independent agency to uncover the truth behind the "flying coffin". This is necessary as, according to Rohit Pawar’s presentation, several factors point towards "sabotage".

Rohit Pawar Alleges Transponder Shutdown, Sudden Technical Failure Before Crash

“Rohit Pawar challenged claims that poor weather or low visibility caused the crash. He raised questions as to why a sudden technical failure occurred and why the transponder was turned off one minute before the incident. The aircraft used that day belonged to a company reportedly banned from flying in Europe. Rohit Pawar questioned who authorised such 'flying coffins' to operate in India,” said the editorial.

The Saamana editorial further mentioned that Rohit Pawar’s presentation highlighted a suspicious change in Ajit Pawar’s travel plans the night before the incident. “While he originally intended to travel to Baramati by car, he was allegedly delayed for several hours by a "prominent leader from East Vidarbha" who insisted on a signature for an urgent file. This delay resulted in the cancellation of the road trip, forcing him to take the flight the following day,” it said.

The editorial further referred to Rohit Pawar’s statement on whether the visit was to obtain a signature or to seize files allegedly held by Ajit Pawar concerning BJP-related corruption. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena said that the Pawar family has reportedly expressed grief and outrage, with some suggesting the "elimination" was carried out with "Israeli Mossad-style" precision.

“While Sunetra Pawar and other party colleagues have resumed their official duties, public unease persists. There is a growing demand for a neutral investigation," it added.

According to the editorial, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has warned against "politicising" the accident, but said the critics are asking why no charges of culpable homicide have been filed against the aircraft company owners. The editorial claimed that many still refuse to accept the official version of Ajit Pawar's "accidental" demise.

(IANS)