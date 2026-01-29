Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Thursday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for alleging a conspiracy behind the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, urging her and others to refrain from politicising someone’s death.

Speaking to media persons after Ajit Pawar's sudden demise, West Bengal CM Banerjee claimed that Ajit Pawar was likely to leave the NDA and had been planning to return to the Opposition's INDIA bloc.

‘Insensitive and Inappropriate’: Shaina NC on Mamata’s Remarks on Ajit Pawar

Shaina NC, speaking to IANS, termed the comments as 'inappropriate and insensitive' and cautioned against using the unfortunate incident for political point-scoring.

“Mamata Banerjee, please do not do politics on someone’s death. It may be a political issue for you, but for the country, it was a shocking incident in which a senior leader lost his life. He had gone to Baramati for work. Technical failure is a possibility, and there should be an investigation, but calling it a conspiracy is not right. This is not the script of a B-grade film. If you cannot express sympathy, then please refrain from making such statements,” she said.

Sharad Pawar Has Ruled Out Conspiracy, Says Shiv Sena Leader

She further pointed out that NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has already clarified that there was no conspiracy.

“Sharad Pawar has stated that it was a technical failure. Everything will become clear in the coming days. Those who are trying to politicise this tragedy should remember that death is not a gift; it is sometimes a matter of fate,” Shaina NC added.

Recalling Ajit Pawar’s long political career, she said he devoted nearly five decades of his life to public service in Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar’s Demise a Major Loss to Maharashtra Politics: Shaina NC

“Ajit Pawar contributed nearly 50 years to Maharashtra politics. He began his career as an MLA from Baramati, went on to become Finance Minister and Irrigation Minister, and served as Deputy Chief Minister six times. Unfortunately, he passed away at the age of 66 years, six months and six days. If we talk about an able administrator, Ajit Pawar ‘Dada’ will always be remembered as one,” she said.

Shaina NC also highlighted the void his death has created in the state’s political landscape.

“He worked tirelessly for Baramati and for Maharashtra. The vacuum left by his demise will be deeply felt. With leaders like Eknath Shinde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he played a crucial role, and his absence is a major loss to Maharashtra politics,” she said.

She further noted that Ajit Pawar was not only a mass leader but also an accessible administrator.

“One of his most remarkable qualities was that every morning from 6 am to 7.30 am, his OPD ward was open, where people came with their problems. He listened to them patiently and worked diligently to resolve their issues, dedicating his time to public service,” she added.

(IANS)