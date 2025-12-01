Bhubaneswar: In yet another setback for the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Basudevpur Block Chairman in Bhadrak district, Nagendra Biswal, resigned from the party on Monday.

In a letter addressed to the BJD’s Bhadrak district president, Biswal announced his decision to step down from the party’s primary membership, citing personal reasons for his resignation.

Also read: Odisha: Jolt to BJD as 3 Panchayat Samiti chairpersons in Bhadrak quit party

Meanwhile, BJD President Naveen Patnaik held discussions with the party’s Bhadrak district leadership and local MLAs on the emerging developments as well as organisational strategies to strengthen the party.

Since the party’s defeat in the 2024 general elections and the recent Nuapada bypoll, the BJD has witnessed a string of resignations from leaders and grassroots workers, adding to its organisational challenges.

Earlier, three Block Chairman in Bhadrak district had resigned from the party.