Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: Ahead of the winter session of Parliament, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday announced it will raise several Odisha-centric issues in the Rajya Sabha. The session will begin on Monday and continue till December 19, with a total of 15 sittings scheduled.

The party said it will highlight concerns over rising prices, inflation and unemployment in the Upper House. It will also press for Special Category State status for Odisha, and draw attention to what it termed a deteriorating law and order situation and increasing crimes against women and children in the State.

Alleging large-scale electoral irregularities during the Nuapada bypoll, the BJD said it will raise its objections in Parliament, along with discrepancies it claims occurred during the 2024 general elections. The party noted it had earlier approached the Election Commission of India regarding these issues.

The BJD also plans to raise matters related to the police recruitment scam currently under CBI investigation, as well as disputes concerning Polavaram and the Mahanadi river.

Other key demands the party intends to push include doubling the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers, revision of coal royalty, and introduction of a Green Tax. The establishment of full-fledged AIIMS facilities in Sambalpur, Koraput and Balasore will also be sought.

Additionally, the party will call for the approval of 139 pending proposals for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes list of Odisha, the inclusion of Ho, Mundari, Bhumij, Saora and Kui languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, and complete withdrawal of GST on Kendu leaves.

Connectivity issues, including National Highways, the Coastal Highway, railway expansion, and mobile/digital connectivity, will also be highlighted during the session.