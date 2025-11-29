Bhubaneswar: In a major blow to the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD), chairpersons of three Panchayat Samitis (blocks) in Odisha’s Bhadrak district resigned from the party today.

Bonth block chairperson Manoranjan Ghadai, Bhadrak Sadar block chairperson Urmila Nayak and Bhandaripokhari block chairperson Sumati Sethi resigned from BJD, a regional party that ruled Odisha uninterruptedly from 2000 to 2024.

The trio sent their resignation letters to BJD Bhadrak district president Jagannath Swain. These three leaders along with their supporters are likely to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state in a few days, reports said.

Reports also claimed that the chairpersons of some other Panchayat Samitis may join the BJP after quitting the BJD in the coming days.

Following its defeat in the 2024 Assembly polls in Odisha, several BJD leaders have resigned from the regional party and joined the BJP.

A few days ago, former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik joined the BJP after quitting the BJD.

Patnaik, a former Accountant General (AG) in Odisha, had joined the BJD in 2018. He had represented the BJD in the Rajya Sabha from 2019 to 2024.