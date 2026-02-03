Bhubaneswar: In a key organisational move, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday appointed Byomkesh Ray as the president of the party’s Bhadrak organisational district.

The appointment assumes significance as several panchayat samiti chairpersons had resigned from the party towards the end of last year. Additionally, Basudevpur Block chairman in Bhadrak district, Nagendra Biswal—considered a strong local leader—had also quit the party’s primary membership.

Meanwhile, the party’s latest order also announced other organisational appointments. Purna Chandra Swain and Bhagban Gantayat have been appointed as working presidents of Ganjam district.

P. Gouri Shankar has been named working president of the Rayagada organisational district, while Raisen Murmu has been appointed working president of the Mayurbhanj-2 organisational district.

The appointment order stated that all changes will come into effect immediately.