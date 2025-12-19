New Delhi: The Sixth session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which commenced on December 1, concluded on Friday, with Speaker Om Birla praising the 111 per cent productivity of the House and passage of eight Bills.

Speaker Birla, in a message on X, said that 15 sittings were held during the Parliament session.

The total sitting hours during the session was 92 hours and 25 minutes, including a discussion on the national song "Vande Mataram" that lasted 11 hours and 32 minutes.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said the productivity of the House during the session was 111 per cent as 10 government bills were introduced and were passed.

The bills which were passed include: The Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB- G RAM G Bill, 2025; The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025; The health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025; The Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025; The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025; The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025 and The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025.

A statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said, on December 15, after discussion, voting was held on the Supplementary Demands for Grants – First Batch, 2025–26.

Thereafter, the Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025 was passed, the statement added.

On December 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated a discussion to commemorate the completion of 150 years of the national song "Vande Mataram".

As many as 3,449 unstarred questions were admitted during the session

The House discussed the subject for 11 hours and 32 minutes, during which 65 Lok Sabha members participated.

Similarly, the issue of "Electoral Reforms" was discussed on December 9 and 10 for nearly 13 hours, with the participation of 63 Lok Sabha members, the statement said.

During the Parliament session, 300 starred questions were admitted and 72 starred questions were answered orally.

A total of 408 matters of urgent public importance were raised by the members during the Zero Hour and a total of 372 matters were taken up under Rule 377.

On December 11, 150 members raised their matters during Zero Hour in the House.

During the session, 35 Statements were made under Direction 73A and a total number of 38 Statements including two Statements given under Rule 372 and one Statement by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

During the session, a total of 2,116 papers were laid on the Table of the House.

A total of 41 reports of the Parliamentary Standing Committees associated with various Departments were presented in the House, the official statement said.

As regards Private Members' Bills, during this session, 137 Private Members' bills on various subjects were introduced on December 5.

On December 12, a Private Members' Resolution moved by Congress MP Shafi Parambil was withdrawn, after discussion, with the permission of the House, the statement added.

On December 2, Shalva Papuashvili, Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia, along with his parliamentary delegation, was received and accorded a warm welcome by the Parliament of India during his official visit, the statement said.