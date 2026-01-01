Bhubaneswar: The Congress party has planned to organise mega rallies in at least 10 districts of Odisha in 2026 to boost its organizational strength in the state.

This was revealed by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das today.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi are scheduled to visit Odisha to energize the party organisation.

“All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address a women’s convention in Odisha. Similarly, LoP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to attend another convention in the state. The Congress party will hold mega rallies in at least 10 districts of the state in 2026,” said Das.

The OPCC president also announced that the Congress party will intensify its fight against the ruling party on various issues.

“We will further intensify our fight against the government on various issues related to the welfare of people in 2026,” he said.