Bhubaneswar: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik on Monday condemned the attack on supporters of former MLA and senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pranab Kumar Balabantaray in the Dharmasala area of Jajpur district on Sunday, demanding stringent action against the culprits behind the violence.

The BJD supremo also targeted the state government and Odisha Police, accusing them of remaining mute spectators and taking no action yet against the accused persons despite the violence being committed in broad daylight.

Taking to his X account, Patnaik on Monday wrote, “I strongly condemn the incident of vandalism and the brutal assault on the supporters of Pranab Balabantaray, former MLA of Dharmasala and a senior leader of the Biju Janata Dal, following the forceful entry into his residence. Even though the incident occurred in broad daylight, the silence of the police administration and the government, and their failure to take action against anyone so far, has surprised everyone.”

“By condoning anarchy and hooliganism in the state, what message is the BJP government trying to convey? The peace-loving people of Odisha will never accept this. Strict action should be taken immediately against the culprits,” Patnaik further added.

Notably, several persons sustained serious injuries in a political clash at the farmhouse of Balabantaray at Panturi under Jenapur police limits in the Dharmasala area of Jajpur district on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to media persons, Balabantaray alleged that supporters of Independent Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo attacked around 30 to 40 of his supporters while they were having a feast at his farmhouse. He claimed that the miscreants vandalised 20 vehicles and injured around 25 of his supporters, including women members.

Meanwhile, several BJD leaders, including Balabantaray, along with his supporters, have been camping in a sit-in protest in front of the DGP Camp office in Bhubaneswar, demanding stringent and immediate action against the accused involved in the crime.

On the other hand, supporters of MLA Sahoo have claimed that two of his supporters were attacked first by the former MLA Balabantaray’s supporters near his farmhouse on Sunday. Two separate cases have been registered on the basis of two complaints lodged by opposite groups.