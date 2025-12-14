Bhubaneswar: Political violence resurfaced in Dharmasala Assembly segment in Odisha Jajpur district after a violent clash erupted between the supporters of sitting MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo and former legislator Pranab Kumar Balabantaray today.

Several persons were injured in the clash that took place near a farmhouse of Balabantaray at Panturi. Both sides, however, blamed each other for the incident.

As per reports, the supporters of Balabantaray, a two-time former BJD MLA, congregated at his farmhouse for a get-together. The supporters of Sahoo alleged stormed the farmhouse and attacked the BJD supporters, said the Opposition party.

However, the MLA’s office claimed that the BJD workers intercepted the supporters of Sahoo and attacked them while they were passing through the area.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and rescued the injured persons before rushing them to a nearby hospital. A few of the injured persons were later shifted to a hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated, reports said.

Supporters of Dharmasala MLA lodged an FIR with police

Several vehicles were also damaged in the violent clash. Soon after the incident, the supporters of Sahoo lodged an FIR with Jenapur police in Jajpur. However, the cops are yet to take any action in connection with the clash.

It is worth mentioning here that some people had allegedly hurled eggs at the vehicle of Balabantaray during his visit to Dharmasala during Laxmi Puja in October, last year.

Similarly, some miscreants allegedly attacked the vehicle of the former BJD MLA while he was visiting the Assembly segment in April this year. Balabantaray had alleged the involvement of Sahoo’s supporters in both incidents.

On the other hand, the Dharmasala legislator had been attacked by some miscreants at Jajpur town in November, 2024. Sahoo had then alleged that he was attacked by some supporters of influential BJD leader and former minister Pranab Prakash Das.

Naotably, Sahoo, as an independent nominee, defeated Balabantaray, the son of late BJD strongman Kalpataru Das, from Dharmasala in 2024 Assembly polls in Odisha. He later extended his support to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.