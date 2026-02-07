Bhubaneswar: Accusing the ruling BJP government of attempting to “saffronise” the Higher Education in Odisha, the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) criticised the government for delaying the appointment of Vice-Chancellors (VCs) in 13 universities.

Addressing a press conference at Sankha Bhawan here, BJD MLA and former Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo said even after 18 months of BJP rule, full-time Vice-Chancellors have not been appointed in several universities, pushing the state’s higher education system into a critical situation.

Sahoo alleged the absence of regular Vice-Chancellors has adversely affected academic and administrative functioning, and accused the BJP government of moving the sector backward. He demanded immediate appointments to all vacant VC posts.

He also criticised recent amendments to the University Amendment Bill governing the constitution of Search Committees for Vice-Chancellor appointments. According to Sahoo, the new provisions allow the appointment of “persons of eminence” and empower the state government to forward three names to the Governor, from which one is selected as the Chairperson of the Search Committee.

The former minister alleged the process lacks transparency, as there is no clarity on the criteria for shortlisting the three names, making impartial appointments unlikely.

The University Amendment Bill was originally introduced in 2020. After assuming office, the BJP government brought another amendment in 2024, followed by yet another in 2025, he added.

BJD Youth President Chinmay Sahoo and Student Wing leader Ipsita Sahoo, who were also present at the press conference, strongly criticised the government over the delay in VC appointments.

Describing the state’s higher education system as being “in a coma,” the BJD Youth President said although notifications for Vice-Chancellor appointments were issued and the process was supposed to be completed by July 2025, no appointments have been made so far. He attributed the delay to administrative incompetence and lack of transparency, claiming students are bearing the brunt of the situation.

He further alleged across 17 universities, 706 Assistant Professor posts, 458 Associate Professor posts, 261 Professor posts and 2,325 non-teaching posts remain vacant.

Warning of agitation, he said the Biju Yuva Chhatra Janata Dal would take to the streets if Vice-Chancellor posts are not filled by the last week of February.

The party’s Student Wing President also accused the government of focusing on changing names and colours while neglecting core issues in higher education. She pointed out the Odia University, established during the tenure of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, continues to function without a Vice-Chancellor. She alleged despite coming to power in the name of Odia pride, the BJP government has failed to appoint a VC at the Odia University, while spending crores of rupees on publicity to project “false success stories.”