Bhubaneswar: A total of 1,430 Professor posts are lying vacant in state-run universities in Odisha, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj informed the Assembly on Friday.

In a written reply, the Minister stated that the vacant posts include 261 professors, 459 associate professors, and 710 assistant professors.

Vice-Chancellor selection process progressing in 14 universities

On the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, Suryabanshi noted that the selection process is underway for 14 universities. Interviews of applicants for these VC positions have already been completed.

Shortage of lecturers in Government colleges

The Minister further informed the House that 566 lecturer posts are vacant in government colleges across the state. The OPSC has recently advertised 385 lecturer posts, and the selection process is in progress. The Higher Education Department has also urged the Commission to fill 304 vacancies.

Private colleges also facing faculty shortages

Additionally, 1,689 lecturer posts are vacant in private colleges in Odisha. The Minister added that around 300 lecturers are currently on deputation under the School and Mass Education Department.