Bhubaneswar: The arrest of the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Bikram Kumar Panda and his associates in the BJP leader Pitabasa Panda murder case has sparked a sharp exchange of words between the two parties.

Senior BJD leaders in a press conference here on Wednesday alleged that the arrest of ex-MLA and the current Ganjam district BJD president Bikram Panda in the murder case is purely driven by political motives.

Alleging the involvement of Gopalpur MLA and state Mines minister in the murder case, the BJD leaders accused that the ex-MLA was deliberately framed in the case to save the state government and the minister.

They alleged that the Berhampur police failed to present any concrete evidence in support of Bikram Panda’s involvement in the case.

Speaking at the press conference, senior BJD leader Pramila Mallik on Wednesday stated that during the past 16 months of BJP rule, law and order in the state has deteriorated significantly, with Ganjam district topping the list in terms of incidences of crime.

Mallik claimed that during the 152 rape cases and 128 murder cases were registered in Ganjam alone during the above period. She further alleged that in the recent past, illegal sand mining has peaked in Ganjam, leading to multiple violent incidents.

Mallik claimed that allegations have also been raised multiple times regarding the involvement of Gopalpur MLA and State Minister for Steel and Mines, Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, in the illegal sand trade.

Mallik stated that in the aftermath of BJP leader Pitabash Panda’s murder, initial discussions pointed to the illegal sand mining trade as a possible motive, with Minister Jena’s name emerging in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, State Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari termed the allegations made by the BJD as very unfortunate.

He said that the Berhampur Superintendent of Police had clearly explained the entire conspiracy behind the murder, along with detailed information about the attempts to shelter those involved in the killing of the BJP leader.

“If the BJD is still denying the involvement of its leaders in the case, then I believe they are denying the truth. By attempting to shield their leaders, the BJD is also encouraging criminal activity,” alleged Pujari.

Notably, the Berhampur police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 12 individuals, including BJD leader Bikram Panda and his close aides, in connection with the assassination of BJP leader Pitabash Panda, who was shot dead near his residence in Berhampur on October 6.

