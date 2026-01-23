Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday paid tributes to Shiv Sena founder, Balasaheb Thackeray, on his 100th birth anniversary, saying that the late leader’s influence on politics and social fabric remains unparalleled even years after his passing.

In a heartfelt statement, the MNS leader emphasised that while many historical figures are celebrated on their centenaries, very few continue to shape the destiny of a region long after they are gone.

“Politics today is about numbers, not ideology,” says Raj Thackeray in centenary tribute

Reflecting on the current political climate, the MNS chief noted a stark shift from the era of the senior Thackeray. He observed that today’s politics is often driven by "practicality" and electoral "tricks" rather than ideological conviction. “Today, loyalty is easily sold, and principles are discarded. Success is measured by electoral math rather than the intensity of linguistic or regional identity. Balasaheb would have rejected these yardsticks. He never craved power for himself; his satisfaction lay in elevating a common worker to a position of authority," he said in his long post on X.

Predicting that Balasaheb’s legacy would endure even until his bicentenary (200th anniversary), the MNS chief highlighted the visionary nature of the late leader's thoughts. He stressed that while political power is fleeting, the ability to inspire generations is a rare strength -- one that defined Balasaheb Thackeray.

Raj Thackeray recalls Balasaheb’s unwavering commitment to Marathi identity

Addressing the "changed realities" of modern politics, Raj Thackeray addressed the necessity of tactical flexibility. He assured his followers that any "flexible stand" taken in the current political landscape would never be for personal gain but for the larger interest of the Marathi people.

“Even when Balasaheb had to take a flexible stance in politics at times, his love for the Marathi people didn't diminish even by a fraction; on the contrary, it only grew stronger. These are the values instilled in us. I give my word once again today: even if I have to take a slightly flexible stance at times in this completely transformed politics, it will never be for my personal gain or selfishness,” he clarified. "I am one of the millions who joined him after witnessing his fierce love for the Marathi language and the soil of Maharashtra. The faith that I and my 'Maharashtra Sainiks' have in the words 'Balasaheb' and 'Marathi' will never diminish," he stated.

“Balasaheb was farsighted. His vision still feels consistent today and will remain so in the future. That's why he will remain timeless. Just as it's true that we will never see a talent like Balasaheb's again, it's equally true that no one will ever be able to practice politics like Balasaheb's in the future. But his image will never take a hit anywhere, and the fight he waged for the Marathi language, for the Marathi people, will continue to burn fiercely -- this is in the hands of Balasaheb's next generations to ensure. And we will do it with determination; this is our word to the Marathi people,” said Raj Thackeray.

The tribute concluded with a solemn promise to keep the flame of the struggle for Marathi identity alive. The MNS chief urged the next generation to ensure that the "fight" built by Balasaheb remains untarnished and vibrant. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena joined the state in offering a humble salutation to the memory of the "Hinduhridaysamrat", reaffirming their commitment to his core values on this historic milestone, he said.

