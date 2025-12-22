Jaipur: A statewide protest erupted in Rajasthan on Monday against the approval of mining activities in the Aravalli mountain range.

Demonstrations were held in Udaipur, Jodhpur, Sikar, Alwar, and other cities, where protesters clashed with police at multiple locations.

In Udaipur, Congress workers and members of various social organisations staged a protest at the Collectorate.

During the demonstration, slogans were raised against the decision, leading to a scuffle between protesters and the police. Several activists were detained by the police to control the situation.

Congress workers, Karni Sena members, other group representatives, and people from various communities protested at the Udaipur Collectorate.

Protesters demanded the withdrawal of the court order and warned of intensified agitation.

In Sikar, environmentalists and residents gathered at Harsh Parvat, situated at an elevation of 945 meters, to voice their opposition to mining in the Aravalli range. Protesters appealed to the government to immediately reverse the decision and protect the fragile ecosystem.

Meanwhile, in Jodhpur, NSUI workers climbed police barricades during a protest. Police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd after the situation escalated.

In Alwar, Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully strongly criticised the decision, calling the Aravalli range the “lungs of Rajasthan.”

“This decision must be withdrawn. If the government does not reverse it, Congress will launch a massive agitation. We will not allow the Aravalli range to be destroyed,” Jully said.

According to a Supreme Court order dated November 20, 2025, only landforms with an elevation of 100 meters or more will be classified as Aravalli hills.

Cong alleges attempts to destroy Rajasthan’s natural heritage

Environmentalists claim this definition excludes over 90 per cent of the range from protection, triggering widespread concern.

Jully accused the government of attempting to destroy Rajasthan’s natural heritage and vowed continued resistance.

Environmental activist Pawan Dhaka questioned the future of wildlife if the Aravalli range is destroyed.

“A human may still rebuild a home after displacement, but where will the animals go?” he asked.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has clarified the situation surrounding the Aravalli mountain range through a letter titled “Ek Patti Alwar Ke Naam.”

In the letter, he assured that the Aravalli range is completely safe and emphasised that the Supreme Court’s decision was taken by maintaining a balance between environmental protection, prevention of illegal mining, and developmental needs.

Addressing concerns raised by various groups, the minister wrote that Alwar is an integral part of the Aravalli mountain range and is home to important natural and heritage sites such as the Sariska Tiger Reserve and Siliserh Lake.

“The conservation and development of these areas are non-negotiable,” the MP stated in the letter.

Bhupendra Yadav reiterated that the government remains fully committed to safeguarding the ecological balance of the Aravalli region while ensuring lawful and sustainable development.