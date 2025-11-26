Bhubaneswar: A young environmentalist from Odisha's Keonjhar district has become a driving force behind several grassroots initiatives aimed at protecting nature. Trilochan Sahoo, who has been passionate about environmental conservation since his college days, continues to inspire communities across Odisha and beyond through his actions.

Trilochan developed a deep interest in nature while studying at Anandapur College, where he regularly took part in NSS camps. As a volunteer, he travelled to different districts and worked on various environmental activities. Over time, his concern grew as he observed rising temperatures, increasing air pollution, shrinking forest cover and a decline in wildlife populations. Instead of limiting himself to awareness meetings, he decided to take up practical work on the ground.

Initiatives at the grassroots level

He began visiting schools and colleges to plant trees and encouraged students to do the same. When he noticed that the Baitarani River near his village was getting polluted due to waste dumping, he mobilised support from voluntary organisations to clean up the riverbank. He also persuaded locals to keep the village and surrounding areas clean.

Concern for forest fire

With forest fires becoming a major threat during summer, Trilochan launched a campaign titled “Mu Gacha Kahuchi” to promote the message that saving trees is essential for saving the environment. He has travelled across several districts of Odisha as well as to Delhi and West Bengal to spread this message.

Creation of a small forest

In Fakirpur of Keonjhar district, he created a small forest by planting nearly 300 trees on an abandoned plot of land. He said most of the roadside areas in his locality now have trees planted by him. Recognising his efforts, the Anandapur Municipality appointed him as its brand ambassador for environmental initiatives.

Trilochan is currently pursuing a PhD in Economics at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanjadeo University in Baripada while continuing his mission to protect the environment.